Best Grocery Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 26th

Costco Wholesale, Uber Technologies, and PepsiCo are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $977.16. 1,779,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,487. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $715.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $433.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $966.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $955.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,038,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,320,287. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,537,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,927. The company has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day moving average is $153.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Recommended Stories