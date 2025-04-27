Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $3.79 Million Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 108,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

