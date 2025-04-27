Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 188,734 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3,183.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after acquiring an additional 673,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,299,000 after purchasing an additional 419,096 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after buying an additional 514,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,718,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,645,000 after buying an additional 373,115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

