Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $20,789,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.70. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.