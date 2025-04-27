Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

