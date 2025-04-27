Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $376.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

