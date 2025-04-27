Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tesla by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 9.8 %

TSLA stock opened at $284.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $916.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.