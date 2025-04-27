Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 827 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 752,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 87,259 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $4,233,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,755,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,923,085.14. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,327 shares of company stock worth $12,851,055 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $85.30 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $92.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

