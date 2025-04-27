Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,498 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

