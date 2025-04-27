Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $2.91 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Albemarle by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.05.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.8 %

ALB stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.60. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.46%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

