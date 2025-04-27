Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,112 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

