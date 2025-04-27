Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,567.55. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.