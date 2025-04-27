Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

