Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $597.68 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $607.62 and a 200-day moving average of $646.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

