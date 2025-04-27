Babylon Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $178.43 Million (BABY)

Babylon (BABY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Babylon has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Babylon has a total market cap of $178.43 million and $61.81 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Babylon token can currently be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Babylon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,969.13 or 0.99936660 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,674.58 or 0.99623408 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Babylon Profile

Babylon’s launch date was April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,015,636,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. The official website for Babylon is babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official message board is forum.babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation.

Buying and Selling Babylon

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,015,636,491 with 2,294,036,491 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.07818751 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $64,818,760.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Babylon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Babylon using one of the exchanges listed above.

