Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a 6.8% increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $170.48 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.49 and its 200-day moving average is $189.62.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

