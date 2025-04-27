Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $22.21 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $22.21 or 0.00023617 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and $268.37 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 452,882,352 coins and its circulating supply is 416,212,852 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.