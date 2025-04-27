Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $22.21 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $22.21 or 0.00023617 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and $268.37 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00002723 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00005422 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000824 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00004746 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000489 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001322 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 452,882,352 coins and its circulating supply is 416,212,852 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
