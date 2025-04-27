Artia Global Partners LP Purchases Shares of 102,900 Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Enliven Therapeutics makes up about 0.8% of Artia Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.03. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $70,167.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,670. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,136.64. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,713. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.