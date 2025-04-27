Artia Global Partners LP Acquires 188,608 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Artia Global Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 1,221.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,608 shares during the period. Nuvalent makes up approximately 5.7% of Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $15,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,249,000 after acquiring an additional 366,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,297,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,601,000 after buying an additional 215,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nuvalent by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,284,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,557,000 after buying an additional 272,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuvalent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,236,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,230,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,861,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,334.28. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,436.38. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.43. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $113.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.