Arosa Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Arosa Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Permian Resources accounts for about 0.7% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eight 31 Financial LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eight 31 Financial LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $58,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,233.33. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

PR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

