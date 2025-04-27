Arosa Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,000. Amentum accounts for about 3.0% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arosa Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Amentum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $5,153,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $790,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amentum
In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Amentum Stock Up 0.9 %
AMTM stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.
Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Amentum
Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.
