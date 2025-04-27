Arosa Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up about 1.5% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,719,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.60.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $460.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $391.54 and a 52-week high of $509.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.16. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $3.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

