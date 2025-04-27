Arosa Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 8,000 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,935,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,422,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,672,000 after purchasing an additional 899,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $194.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Waste Connections in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

Read Our Latest Report on WCN

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.