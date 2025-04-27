Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $75,242,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,822,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,773,000 after buying an additional 102,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 35,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AWI opened at $138.47 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.68 and a one year high of $164.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

