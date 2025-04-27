Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 304.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. GHE LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 55,430 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ANET opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,446,799. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

