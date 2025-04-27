Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stake Boosted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGX. Amundi lifted its holdings in Argan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $151.12 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $191.46. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.60.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $725,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,264.88. The trade was a 30.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

