Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.35% of Aramark worth $34,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aramark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Aramark by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $32.96 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Aramark Increases Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

