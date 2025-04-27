Aquatic Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,418 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Moderna by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Moderna by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Shares of MRNA opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

