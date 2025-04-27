Aquatic Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after buying an additional 388,692 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,437,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,909,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,883.88. This trade represents a 11.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

