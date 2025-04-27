AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $336.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.76. AON has a 1-year low of $275.07 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.87.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

