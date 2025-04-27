Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,951 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Waystar were worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAY. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 701.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 56,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 96,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter worth $1,905,000.

Get Waystar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,696,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,000. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,691,440. This represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock worth $528,743,995.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $37.02 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waystar

About Waystar

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.