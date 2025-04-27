Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 39,385 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,385 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $17,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $826,520.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,401.84. The trade was a 13.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,344.80. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,791. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MCB opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $675.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.16). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.