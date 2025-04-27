Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 27,500 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of NetApp worth $20,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 68,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,346,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,268,000 after buying an additional 113,360 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.3 %

NTAP opened at $88.45 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $695,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. The trade was a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,309.20. This trade represents a 62.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,176 shares of company stock worth $5,095,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

