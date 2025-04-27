Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 389.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,829 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,131.01. The trade was a 3.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

