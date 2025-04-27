Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,737,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,653,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,114,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,114,000 after purchasing an additional 190,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 396,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.6 %

MKC opened at $74.56 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

