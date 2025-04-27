Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of Regency Centers worth $18,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

