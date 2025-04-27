Abrams Bison Investments LLC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Abrams Bison Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 10.2% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $99,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.52. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

