700,000 Shares in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU) Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FACTU. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 4th quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 4th quarter worth $2,495,000.

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FACTU opened at $10.16 on Friday. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16.

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Profile

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

