4,428 Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth $24,464,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $5,116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,130.50. The trade was a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1,058.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.54 and a 200-day moving average of $252.74. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $308.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.