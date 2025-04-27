4,428 Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth $24,464,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $5,116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000.
In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,130.50. The trade was a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $308.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
