3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Piedmont Capital Management LLC

Piedmont Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 0.7% of Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of 3M by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 78,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in 3M by 44.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 116,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

MMM stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $91.56 and a one year high of $156.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $247,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at $774,238.25. The trade was a 24.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $1,010,438.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,564.70. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,081,260. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.