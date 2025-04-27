37,269 Shares in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Bought by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Praxis Precision Medicines accounts for 0.6% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 126.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,619,000 after acquiring an additional 205,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5,437.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after acquiring an additional 548,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.66. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $91.83.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by ($0.18). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

