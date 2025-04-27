3,002 Shares in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,217,000. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,754,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 513.8% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 151,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after buying an additional 126,910 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,811,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,368,000 after acquiring an additional 91,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.07.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

