230,860 Shares in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. Betterment LLC owned about 0.12% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGSM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.0681 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.