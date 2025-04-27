2,054 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $193,595,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,292,000 after buying an additional 243,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,529,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,400,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KAI opened at $311.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.51 and a 12-month high of $429.95.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kadant

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.