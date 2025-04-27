1,860 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

