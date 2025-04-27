11,762 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81,701 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,062,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 989,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 101,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,795 shares of company stock valued at $159,946 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.