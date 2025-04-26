Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $73,542,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,624,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,130,000 after buying an additional 1,159,888 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,116,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,961,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5,690.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after buying an additional 541,389 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

