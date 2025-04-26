Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stock Position Increased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.22% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 477,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.38. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

