Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 2.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on S&P Global from $633.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.86.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $480.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $408.84 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.37 and its 200-day moving average is $503.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.