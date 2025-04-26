Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Overweight” Rating

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $181.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WSM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $226.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

NYSE:WSM opened at $151.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.91. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 915 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $129,646.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,715.72. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $4,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,635 shares of company stock worth $12,609,055 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,121,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,779,000 after acquiring an additional 493,146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,085,000 after purchasing an additional 467,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,273,000 after purchasing an additional 386,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

